‘An enemy within’, Chioma Akpotha reacts to Georgina Onuoha’s post

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha has reacted to a disturbing post her colleague, Georgina Onuoha put up over last Saturday’s presidential election.

Chioma had earlier stated that she was abused and beaten by some thugs who interfered while voting at her polling unit in Lagos Eti-Osa LGA on election day.

Chioma was confronted by Georgina, who asserted that she had no right to complain.

She further claimed that Chioma forbade her from making posts on people complaining about rigging and violence at polling places during the 2019 election.

Georgina claimed that it resulted in their now 4-year-old rift, while she further described Chioma as a “cow shouting” in reference to electoral violence.

Chioma, in repose to her comment, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, calling Georgina an “enemy within”.

She also dared Georgina to show proof of the funds she was said to have accepted from politicians in order to support them in 2019 or risk legal action.

Chioma further asserted her claims with a screenshot of the messages she sent to Georgina four years ago.

She wrote,“The enemy within.

“I am using this medium to ask Georgina Onuoha to present evidence that any politician on the face of the earth DEAD OR ALIVE paid me to campaign for them 4 years ago and even this year as she has constantly insinuated.

“Failure to do so, she will be hearing from my lawyers. God bless Nigeria.

“My correspondence with her from 4 years ago will be in my next post.”