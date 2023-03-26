AMVCA gala holds May 20, celebrating culture and fashion

By Ayo Onikoyi

Multichoice in partnership with Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, have announced that the 9th edition of the prestigious awards will be held between May 18 and 20.

It is a three-day event in celebration of film production talents, culture, fashion, music and other elements of African entertainment.

Announcing the schedule for the 9th AMVCA, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice said the awards has been a yardstick for measuring excellence in the movie industry, and this edition is unique.

“The AMVCA has in the last 8 years become the unit by which excellence is measured and recognized and this 9th edition of the AMVCAs stands in a unique position being hosted in the 20th year of Africa Magic operations in Nigeria and at a point when cinematic output across Africa is entering a phase of global recognition and appreciation.

“This year, in partnership with Amstel and Zagg Energy Drink, we will be hosting a 3-day event that has begun with the call to entry which ended March 17. We have a 40% increase in the number of entries compared to the last edition. Shortlisting has begun and we will move to the judging phases. The Head Judge for the 9th AMVCA is the veteran film director, producer and writer, Femi Odugbemi. The nominee announcement will be on April 9, at 7pm, across all Africa Magic channels, after which the voting portal will open,” she said.

Tejumola further disclosed that the three-day celebration of the 2023 AMVCA will start May 18 with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event, followed by the Digital Content Creators, Young Filmmakers Day and then the Runway Show/Nominee Gala on May 19. The celebration will climax with the Award Night on May 20.