Amstel Malta partners AMVCAs as co-headline sponsor

Premium malt brand, Amstel Malta, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting African music, film, and culture, with its co-headline sponsorship of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for the 9th year running.

Set to hold from the 18th to 20th of May, 2023 in Lagos, this 3-day celebration of African excellence will honour the artistry, dexterity, and wizardry of creatives across all verticals of the entertainment industry.

Kicking off the festivities with the official press conference held on the 23rd of March, 2023, Amstel Malta, as the co-headline sponsor of the event, is throwing its weight behind all events at the AMVCAs, dedicated to celebrating different segments of the industry, including the Opening Night, Multichoice Talent Factory Screening Day, Cultural Exhibition, Digital Content Day, Nominees Gala, Runway Show, and the main awards ceremony.

“We are unapologetic champions of unfettered support for the African entertainment industry,” remarked Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, Nigerian Breweries. “Our support for the industry has taken on different forms, but predominantly in the form of our sponsorship of Nigeria’s most prestigious Awards, the AMVCAs.

“We are certain our contributions will ripple past the 3-day celebration to impact the Nigerian entertainment industry in unprecedented ways. Since the commencement of the AMVCAs and our involvement as sponsors, we have witnessed the release of more nuanced and globally acclaimed projects, accompanied by a change in public perception of the industry and the forging of stronger industry partnerships.

“With this in mind, our pride in being sponsors of a platform that recognizes, honours and inspires veteran and new acts in the industry talents knows no bounds.”

As with previous editions of the Awards, the brand will sponsor specific award categories and the newly minted categories.

“The brand will continue to support the AMVCAs as it recognizes and rewards the exceptional work of African filmmakers and creatives for many years to come,” Olumide-Awe added.

The AMVCA, in partnership with Amstel Malta, has become a much-anticipated event that has grown from being a quintessential award show into a development and networking affair positioned to foster the growth of all spheres of the entertainment industry. Amstel Malta has been an unwavering sponsor of the AMVCA since its inception and is poised to continue its support for Nigerian and African entertainment talent.