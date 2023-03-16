Amosun going into political oblivion, should be ignored — Ogun APC

Senator Ibikunle Amosun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on residents of the State, especially party loyalists to ignore the immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun over his anti-party activities, saying that the former governor “is going into political oblivion and perdition”.

The party, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital.

According to Oladunjoye, the call became necessary “following several calls received by the leadership of the party from well-meaning people on the type of action the party would take on Amosun over his open disloyalty and anti-party activities.

The statement reads in part, “We do not wish to join any issue with the man famous for disloyalty and boastful egoism. But we just have to explain to persistent inquiry and demands sanction against Amosun”.

Oladunjoye recalled that Amosun, as a sitting governor and APC Senator-elect, was suspended from the party in 2019 for anti-party activities, stressing that, it was the first time such will happen in the annals of Nigeria’s politics.

It added, “The party felt he has repented and that was why the suspension was later lifted. However, from all indications, the leopard will never change its spots. The dog has gone back to its vomit”.

“But for the endurance of Ogun people generally, particularly people of Yewa, Amosun will not be strutting the streets of Ogun State pretending to be a friend of Yewa and purportedly clamouring for an Ogun West Governor, whereas he is actually planning to install a stooge to achieve his well-known third term ambition”.

“Amosun marginalized Ogun West more than any government in history. One of the foremost leaders of Yewa, Professor Emeritus Anthony Asiwaju, in his book published in 2018 described Amosun as a governor whose tenure, far more than any other, witnessed the emergence of Yewaland as the historic zone in the state known for abandoned projects. He cited the two principal examples of the Ilara-Oja Odan-Ilashe road and Ipokia Polytechnic/ University projects as highpoints of hopes raised and dashed with reckless abandon during the era of the former governor”.

“Amosun also abandoned more projects in Ogun Central than any government in history even as he shunned Ogun East in the execution of projects”.

“While we appreciate the concerned raised by genuinely worried people, we urge the good people of Ogun state to remain steadfast in their support for Prince Dapo Abiodun for second term in office based on his unparalleled performance in his first tenure, while ignoring Amosun – the puppeteer and his puppets.”