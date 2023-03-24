Amnesty: Those calling for Ndiomu’s sack are beneficiaries of corrupt system – NDIG

The Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG) has said those planning to occupy the Amnesty Office to demand the sack of Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), the Interim Administrator of the PAP are beneficiaries of the corrupt system in the Past.

NDIG in a statement by the convener, NDIG, Dr. BOMA Horsefall s aid Gen. Paul Johns the ” sponsors of the recently publicized communique threatening protest, are fighting back because the new administration of the PAP has stopped their fraudulent practice of feeding fat from the Programme.

According to the statement, it is to the knowledge of the NDIG that while John has been criminally receiving monthly stipends with two separate accounts since 2010, Solomon has been doing the same with six accounts, all linked to one BVN for the same period.

The statement said the duo is now frustrated by the reality that General Ndiomu is out to rid the system of fraud, hence their decision to fight back to maintain the status of corruption they have benefited massively from.

“It notes that by the design of the Amnesty Programme after beneficiaries are absolved, trained, and empowered, they are to exit and pave way for others and wondered why the organizers of the planned protest, Paul and Solomon) have both refused to exit the Programme after 12 years”.

The NDIG enjoined the Interim Administrator not to be deterred in his resolve to reposition the Amnesty Programme in the interest of the Niger Delta Region and called on those bent on distracting General Ndiomu to bury their head in shame, as their malicious attempt to blackmail the highly revered Interim Administrator is already dead on arrival.