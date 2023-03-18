Amaechi votes, express regrets over alleged arrest of APC candidates

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State and the former Governor of the state Rotimi Amaechi has cast his vote at his Ward 8, Unit 14, Ubima Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Amaechi, who is the immediate past Minister of Transportation, addressing press men expressed dissatisfaction with the process.

Speaking after casting his votes, Amaechi stated that even though the election was peaceful in his community but that there are reports of arrest of candidates of the APC for the polls.

Amaechi also alleged that the materials brought for the election at his unit were fake, but that they decided to vote in order to allow peace reign.

This is, however, coming as it was alleged that the APC Candidate for Ahoada East State Constituency 2 seat in the polls, Ukalikpe Napoleon, has been kidnapped.