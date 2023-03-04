Allow Tinubu settle down, work, Pa Fasoranti tells Atiku, others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere Worldwide, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, weekend, appealed to other presidential candidates in the last election, to allow the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to settle down to tackle the nation’s myriads of problems.

Fasoranti asked them “not to do anything that will set Nigeria on fire.

“We should all go peaceful, take lawful means, and thread legitimate and legal paths to rectify anything that might have, from their own point of view, gone wrong.”

He said this in a congratulatory message, which he personally signed to Tinubu and made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

“Let Tinubu and all concerned settle down immediately to tackle the enormous Nigerian project of tackling insecurity, solving our economic downturn, restructuring the country, and rebuilding a nation never so badly divided into ethnic, religious and corrupt lines.

“In my interviews on Sunday Vanguard July 19, 2020, and about two years later in Saturday Sunday July 30, 2022, I did say about your presidential ambition that you “meant well”, and that when you were “the governor of Lagos State, you did very well,” and could “carry” this passion and successful performances “into the Presidency”.

“You now have the opportunity. Now is the time for you to prove me right. I pray God to be with you.

“In going about this, avoid the mistake of some of your forbears. Be fair to all concerned. Go ahead to unite the country, see and treat the country as one. Be a federalist.

“Allow the big ethnic groups to exist and respect one another, but also allow the small ones to feel proud and wanted in the spirit of federalism as practised in the U.S.A.

“I did marvel at your doggedness, self-determination, self-assuredness, strong belief in self, and ability to overcome daunting and ever surging challenges.

“I was, also, amazed at God’s grace on you, that gave you the strength of character and such abundance of energy, that enabled you to navigate through all the ever emerging intricate problems, and made it possible for you to, against the wishes of some people, traverse successfully all the states of the Federation, during the energy-sapping marathon presidential campaigns.

“I am, indeed, glad to know that your hard-earned victory had a very good national spread.

“Amongst about 18 presidential candidates, you came 2nd in South-South; 2nd in South-East; 1st in South-West; 1st in North Central; 2nd in North-East; and 1st in North-West.

“What a brilliant performance!”

The elderstatesman added that “I am aware of the enormity of state governance.

“Let me, therefore, assure you that we will be available for consultations and any other assistance when the need arises.”