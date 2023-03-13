Alleged N11m Electricity Theft: Why AGF can’t try me, defendant tells court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A property developer, Mr. Cecil Osakwe, who was accused of complicity in the theft of electricity worth N11million, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to strike out a two-count charge the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, preferred against him.

The defendant, through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Victor Giwa, challenged the legality of the charge which he said was based on the report of an illegal taskforce.

He contended that a purported taskforce on electricity, which investigated and recommended him for prosecution, was unknown to the law.

The defendant told the court that it was Malami, SAN, that constituted the taskforce, alleging that the Federal Ministry of Justice was being used to harass and intimidate him.

He, therefore, urged trial Justice Binta Nyako to suspend his planned arraignment, pending the outcome of a suit he filed to challenge the legality of the investigative report of the taskforce.

The AGF had in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/331/2022, alleged that Osakwe tampered with electricity meters, which resulted in the loss of revenue to the federal government.

It alleged the defendant was caught by officials of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, stealing electricity at various properties in his possession, including his residence at No. 11 Aso drive, Abuja.

According to the charge that was signed by an Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Ali, Osakwe, by his action, committed an offence contrary to Section 1(10) of the miscellaneous offences Act.

The charge, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard, read: “That you, Osakwe Ezem Cecil, sometimes in the month of September 2021 at No 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, unlawfully interfered with supply of electricity by converting same which led to the losses of revenue and that in naira value about N11, 000,000.00 thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(10) of

the miscellaneous offences Act.

“That you, Osakwe Ezem Cecil, at No 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, unlawfully interfered with electricity fittings, metres and appliances knowing and that you are converting supplying of electricity illegally, you thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 1(10) of the miscellaneous offences Act”.