Alleged defamation: You deserve no apology, APC vice chair writes Omisore

*Says your legal threat, needless distraction from main issues

By Omeiza Ajayi

The National Vice Chairman, North-West of ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Lukman, has dismissed threats of a lawsuit made against him by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, over alleged claims by the former accusing the party scribe of not accounting for funds deployed for the last governorship election in Osun State.

In a letter by his lawyers, Lex-Hill City Attorneys, signed by Martins Joseph, and addressed to Omisore’s lawyers, Lords Temple, Lukman said the party secretary deserves no apology.

The letter read: “We write as solicitors to Mr. Salihu Mohammed Lukman (‘our client’) and on whose instructions we write to acknowledge receipt and to reply to your letter dated March 15, 2023 on behalf of Senator Iyiola Omisore.

“In the said letter, you referred to a statement made by our client in the course of an interview with African Independent Television, AIT, when he featured as a guest in one of their programmes, Jigsaw, hosted by Mr Gbenga Aruleba, which you alleged to have maligned the character of Senator Iyiola Omisore in his personal and political stature in Osun State and in Nigeria.

“It is the opinion of our client that the statement he issued as a member and national officer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is not false, not malicious or made to assassinate the character of your client as you suggested in your letter. The statement was purely a demand by a member of the APC for accountability from its national secretary.

“Therefore, our client believes that your client does not deserve any apology for the statement as it is within his constitutional rights as a member to demand accountability from a national officer of the APC, which was built on the premise of accountability.”

Needless distraction

Lukman on his part, described as a needless distraction from the main issues of accountability and inclusive governance, threats by Senator Omisore to slam a defamation suit against him.

He had on Friday said with a Muslim-Muslim presidency of Asíwájú Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, there was need to ensure religious balancing, adding that the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, should be replaced with a Christian from the same North Central, while Omisore should be replaced with another person from his state, because his emergence had divided Osun State chapter of the party.

However, in an interview on AlT last Tuesday, Lukman allegedly went further to accuse Omisore of mismanaging funds deployed for the last Osun State governorship election.

Lukman had allegedly said on the television programme: “That is where we are and that is partly what is producing some of the unhealthy development in the party. For instance, Osun State, which is part of the reason I said the national secretary has failed, in terms of stabilizing Osun and uniting people.

“Part of the issue with that is that I am aware the party has given some campaign funds to Osun, which was handled by the national secretary and to some extent, he has either mismanaged it but more importantly, he is not accounting to anybody and you have to activate the process of accountability.”

Omisore, through his lawyers, ‘Lords Temple’ on Wednesday, however, wrote Lukman, threatening to institute libel proceedings against him.