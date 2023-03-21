Allege manipulation: PDP bickers over Nasarawa gov polls results

PDP and its colour flags

By David Odama, LAFIA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nasarawa State Monday night described the governorship results and the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressive Congress APC as the winner of the march 18 elections as a daybreak robbery

The party also claimed that the election result declared in Nasarawa State did not reflect the will of the people.

PDP Chairman, Nasarawa state, Mr Francis Orogu said while reacting to the outcome of the Governorship and State House of Assembly in Lafia.

According to the opposition party Chairman, PDP was leading with a wide margin having won six local government areas, only for the result to be upturned and robbed of victory after INEC, APC and their cohorts compromised the elections process in Lafia and Awe Local government areas of the state.

The PDP Chairman said the party was studying the outcome of the elections to see what could be done to restore the constitutional rights of the people of Nasarawa state.

Orogu alleged that the state government use the state apparatus at its disposal to rob the PDP of victory and denied the people of the state the right to choose their leader.

“The actions and reactions of the people is expected in any normal society, everybody knows the consequences of the action of APC in collaboration with some the security agents.

“You can see how APC leaders lined up as observers and were allowed by security agents to access the collation centre but practically denied us entrance,” he said.

He further said that Keffi, Lafia and Kokona State House Assembly candidates of PDP were robbed of their victories.

The party Chairman who appealed to the people of the state, and party supporters to remain calm, assured that their mandate would not be stolen in any disguise.