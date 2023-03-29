All set for International Day of Sports for devt 

By Jacob Ajom

The Ambassadors Initiative for Youth Development and Conflict Resolution in collaboration with Lagos State Sports Commission is here again to mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. Last year’ maiden edition was a great success, as it brought together students from 24 schools, 12 schools from the private sector and 12 public schools, to mark this International Day in its Sport Global Ambassadors Program.

Speaking on this year’s event, Ndidi Edeoghon, (Coach Didi) Executive Trustee, Ambassadors Initiative of Youth Development & Conflict Resolution said, the theme for the 2023 edition is “Lagos United in Sports”.

She added that due to the success of last year’s event, the activities will go beyond a single day.

“Three days have been dedicated towards this event, starting with the opening ceremony on April 5th at Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere.”

The athletics competition on April 6th shall take place at the Sport Center of Yaba College of Technology, while the award ceremony shall take place at Amore Gardens in Lekki Phase 1 on April 11th with senior representatives from the Ministries of Youth and Social Development, of Sports and of Education, as well as other stakeholders in the public and private sector, present.

The April 5th opening ceremony shall involve a debate session with delegates debating on the topic of “Sports as a tool for equality to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

We look forward to another successful event as we remain committed to developing Sport Global Ambassadors.”