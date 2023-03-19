Alex Otti coasting to victory in Abia guber poll

Otti

. Secures 66,024 in 10 LGAs, PDP 52,849

By Steve Oko

The candidate of the main opposition Labour Party in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, is maintaining a comfortable lead in 10 Local Government Areas in the March 18 governorship poll according to the results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to the results announced by the various Local Government Collation Officers at the State Collation Centre at INEC headquarters Umuahia on Sunday, Otti polled a total of 66,024 votes to stay on top.

He was closely followed by Chief Okey Ahiwe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who secured a total of 52,849 votes in the affected 10 LGAs.

Results from seven LGAs are still being awaited.

The LGAs won by the ruling PDP include Isiala Ngwa North, the home LGA of its governorship candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe; Ukwa East; Isiala Ngwa South, where the LP candidate, Dr Alex Otti hails from; Ukwa West; and Ugwunagbo.

LGAs swept by LP include Umunneochi, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, Ikwuano and Bende.

Below is how the major parties stand in the various LGAs:

Ukwa East

LP – 2,273

PDP – 2,329

APGA – 646

APC – 560

ADC – 13

YPP – 759

Umunneochi

LP – 5,940

PDP – 3,198

APGA – 581

APC – 2,034

ADC – 71

YPP – 314

APP – 679

Ukwa West

LP – 2,883

PDP – 4,622

APGA – 830

APC – 1,209

ADC – 130

YPP – 890

Bende LGA

LP – 9,886

PDP – 3,410

APGA – 947

APC – 2,143

ADC – 459

YPP – 1,667

Isiala Ngwa South

LP – 7,589

PDP – 9,093

APGA – 366

APC – 1,580

ADC – 39

YPP –

Arochukwu

LP – 12,689

PDP – 1,286

APGA – 460

APC – 1,082

ADC – 24

YPP –

Ugwunagbo

LP – 2,159

PDP – 2,539

APGA – 398

APC – 398

ADC – 11

YPP –

Isuikwuato

LP – 8,228

PDP – 2,204

APGA – 3,662

APC – 872

ADC – 136

YPP –

APP – 523

Isiala Ngwa North

LP – 7,323

PDP – 21,741

APGA – 225

APC – 839

ADC –

YPP –

Ikwuano

LP – 7,054

PDP – 2,427

APGA – 499

APC – 1,098

ADC – 261

YPP –

Meanwhile, the State Presiding Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Professor Nnenna Oti, has adjourned collation till 6:00 pm to allow for more results from the remaining LGAs to come in.

Some of the Collation Officers said some polling units results were cancelled following allegations of violence, rigging, snatching of ballot papers and BVAS machine.

Following serious contention by the State Collation agent of the Labour Party, Hon. Acho Obioma who alleged that the over 21,000 votes scored by the PDP in Isiala Ngwa North was manufactured, the Retuning Officer suspended it.

But after counter arguments by the PDP Collation Agent, Charles Esomonu, it was later admitted after the Collation Officer, Dr Dozie Ndubuisi re-presented if after effecting necessary corrections and reports of alleged incidents in the LGA

The collation of results is going on under tight security.