Alex Otti coasting to victory in Abia guber poll

. Secures 66,024 in 10 LGAs, PDP 52,849
By Steve Oko
The candidate of the main opposition Labour Party in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, is maintaining a comfortable lead in 10 Local Government Areas in the March 18 governorship poll according to the results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
According to the results announced by the various Local Government Collation Officers at the State Collation Centre at INEC headquarters Umuahia on Sunday, Otti polled a total of 66,024 votes to stay on top.
He was closely followed by Chief Okey Ahiwe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who secured a total of 52,849 votes in the affected 10 LGAs.
Results from seven LGAs are still being awaited.
The LGAs won by the ruling PDP include Isiala Ngwa North, the home LGA of its governorship candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe; Ukwa East; Isiala Ngwa South, where the LP candidate, Dr Alex Otti hails from; Ukwa West; and Ugwunagbo.
LGAs swept by LP include Umunneochi, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, Ikwuano and Bende.
Below is how the major parties stand in the various LGAs:
Ukwa East
LP – 2,273
PDP – 2,329
APGA – 646
APC – 560
ADC – 13
YPP – 759
Umunneochi
LP – 5,940
PDP – 3,198
APGA – 581
APC – 2,034
ADC – 71
YPP – 314
APP – 679
Ukwa West
LP – 2,883
PDP – 4,622
APGA – 830
APC – 1,209
ADC – 130
YPP – 890
Bende LGA
LP – 9,886
PDP – 3,410
APGA – 947
APC – 2,143
ADC – 459
YPP – 1,667
Isiala Ngwa South
LP – 7,589
PDP – 9,093
APGA – 366
APC – 1,580
ADC – 39
YPP –
Arochukwu
LP – 12,689
PDP – 1,286
APGA – 460
APC – 1,082
ADC – 24
YPP –
Ugwunagbo
LP – 2,159
PDP – 2,539
APGA – 398
APC – 398
ADC – 11
YPP –
Isuikwuato
LP – 8,228
PDP – 2,204
APGA – 3,662
APC – 872
ADC – 136
YPP –
APP – 523
Isiala Ngwa North
LP – 7,323
PDP – 21,741
APGA – 225
APC – 839
ADC –
YPP –
Ikwuano
LP – 7,054
PDP – 2,427
APGA – 499
APC – 1,098
ADC – 261
YPP –
Meanwhile, the State Presiding Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Professor Nnenna Oti, has adjourned collation till 6:00 pm to allow for more results from the remaining LGAs to come in.
Some of the Collation Officers said some polling units results were cancelled following allegations of violence, rigging, snatching of ballot papers and BVAS machine.
Following serious contention by the State Collation agent of the Labour Party, Hon. Acho Obioma who alleged that the over 21,000 votes scored by the PDP in Isiala Ngwa North was manufactured, the Retuning Officer suspended it.
But after counter arguments by the PDP Collation Agent, Charles Esomonu, it was later admitted after the Collation Officer, Dr Dozie Ndubuisi re-presented if after effecting necessary corrections and reports of alleged incidents in the LGA
The collation of results is going on under tight security.
