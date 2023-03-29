Alaafin stool: Ladigbolu faults kingmakers over delay in selection process

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The retired Archbishop of Ilesa Methodist Church, Nigeria, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu (rtd) who is also one of the princes contesting for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo from Agunloye Ruling House, has demanded an explanation from the kingmakers on why the continued delay in the selection process of new Alaafin, since the transition of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Recall, late Adeyemi, the third Alaafin from the Alowolodu Ruling House, died in the late hours of Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State.

Prince Ladigbolu, during a chat with Vanguard in Oyo yesterday, raised some questions which he said needed to be answered by the kingmakers.

According to the 84-year-old retired Archbishop, who joined 47 other candidates jostling for the vacant stool of Alaafin, the public is assuming that there would have been criteria already set by tradition and by law for the selection process, which he believe the kingmakers will be conversant with and will be able to adhere to.

He said: “I am one of the contestants is that the process for the selection of a new Alaafin started a while ago. It started late last year and people are still longing and waiting, because normally, there was an interview conducted by the kingmakers, which involved all the contestants.”

“We believe that to be the part of the system, scrutinising and determining the suitability or otherwise of all those who are contestants.”

“The public is assuming that there would have been criteria already set by tradition and by law for the selection process, which we believe the kingmakers will be conversant with and will be able to adhere to.”

“And of course, the governor cannot fold his arms, because this is a matter of administration of the state and an entity, because a prominent town within that state is involved. That is the Oyo community.”

“So, we are all still waiting and we don’t want to work on rumours, we don’t want to work on hearsay, we are assuming that now the campaigns are over, the electioneering concerns are over, that something concrete and positive will be done.”

“The selection process is not supposed to be an overbearing influence, but the state has a part to play; it has a major role to play, but the major stakeholders are the kingmakers and they have been properly constituted and I believe they have a free atmosphere to operate, why they are delaying is for them to explain.”

“As far as the beginning part of the process is concerned, there has been no complaints from contestants including me, because we were all made to appear before the kingmakers; we were asked relevant questions.”

“In actual fact, they responded to our own questions too, because I was one of those who asked them specific questions for clarification and they responded honourably, honestly to my questions.”

So, as far as that part of the process is concerned, I don’t think anybody is complaining. But then, the following processes of them meeting together as a group, resolving their differences, agreeing on their recommendations, those belong to them and we cannot interfere,” Prince Ladigbolu posited.