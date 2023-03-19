Akwa Ibom: We‘ll run an inclusive govt – Umo Eno

Akwa-Ibom state governor-elect, Umo Bassey Eno, has on Sunday said he would run an inclusive government.

Umo Eno who spoke shortly after he was declared winner, appealed to his rivals to join him in delivering the dividend of democracy to Akwa-Ibomites.

The governor-elect polled 354, 348 votes. His closest rival YPP garnered 136,262 while APC scored 129, 602 votes.

While declaring him the winner of the poll, the State Returning Officer, Professor Emmanuel Adejoh , noted: “The Governorship candidate of the PDP , Umo Bassey Eno having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring 354,348 votes is hereby the winner and returned elected as the governor of the state.”