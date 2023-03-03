AKWA IBOM 2023: Is Akan Udofia the game changer?

Last week, while visiting my hometown in Obot-Akara LGA, I saw an excited crowd of Party supporters on a campaign rally. Upon enquiry, I found out that it was the campaign train of Obong Akanimo Udofia, the APC Governorship Candidate.

My excitement was palpable as only a few years ago, I had stumbled on a listing from Forbes Magazine that rated Akan Udofia as the 35th richest man in Africa. A deep sense of pride filled my heart at seeing an Akwa Ibom son on that illustrious list. It had casually crossed my mind then that such an individual would be a good fit for the Akwa Ibom top job.

Akan Udofia’s entry into the 2023 race for the Uyo Hilltop Mansion, as the State’s Government House is fondly called, brings a brilliant dimension to the contest as it marks a rather refreshing departure from the era of career politicians.

For one, he comes into the race from a private sector background as a successful entrepreneur who understands the dynamics of wealth creation.

Having done this in that highly competitive business space, it is safe to say that he has the capacity to harness the potential of the State to create the much-needed Prosperity for the people.

Akan Udofia’s success story in transforming Desicon Engineering Services Limited from a modest family business to be one of the most successful indigenous companies in the Country’s petroleum and energy services sector with a turnover running into billions of dollars is a reflection of his astute leadership qualities and good management skills both of which are necessary requirements for Akwa Ibom to realise her true potentials in the comity of States of the federation.

Akwa Ibom is without a doubt, one of the most endowed states in the Country. It has vast oil and natural gas resources, a beautiful and serene aquatic shoreline dotted with beaches that can be developed into a very viable tourist destination.

The state also has large arable land suitable for all year round multidimensional agriculture. All of this is in addition to its biggest asset; warm, hospitable and hardworking people . There is of course our legendary variety of delicious soups and other mouthwatering meals which have given the state and her people an endearing identity all over the world.

With the right leadership, all these endowments can be harnessed into ample opportunities for wealth creation and distribution among the people and Obong Akan Udofia has shown that he has the capacity to do so.

Akan Udofia’s thematic message of shared prosperity for the people could not be more timely as the state continues to represent a sharp contrast of a rich state where majority of its people are poor with lack of access to quality education and healthcare. This is really sad.

With Akan Udofia’s campaign gaining significant momentum in the short period he has had to campaign so far, there are clear indications that he is headed in the right direction.

Moreso in a Governorship race where some of the major parties are parading candidates with encumbrances, corruption cases and integrity deficiencies, Akwa Ibom people are earnestly looking forward to Akan Udofia as a breath of fresh air and a game Changer.

Kelvin Umoren writes from Uyo