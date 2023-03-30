Akpobolokemi congratulates Delta gov-elect, Oborevwori, Okowa

*Says democracy thriving in Delta

By Chancel Sunday

Senior Special Assistant to Gov Ifeanyi Okowa on Research and Youth Development, Hon. (Dr) David Akpobolokemi, has congratulated the Delta State governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on victory at the 2023 general elections in the state.

Akpobolokemi, who was convener of the 2023 Restoration Movement for Atiku/Okowa for President and Sheriff/Onyeme for Governor, sent his congratulatory message, yesterday, with a lot of thanks to the people of Bomadi local government area and Deltans at large for massively voting for Oborevwori at the polls.

He averred that Oborevwori’s emergence as governor-elect was victory for democracy, stressing that democracy was thriving in the state.

He said: “I congratulate our Governor-elect, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship polls in the state.

“Oborevwori’s victory is well deserved and I believe he will lead Delta to greater heights, having passed through all odds victoriously with the favour of God. This is indeed victory for democracy and I believe he’ll build on the structure of our amiable governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

“It’s worthy of note that the huge success recorded in the governorship and State Assembly polls in the state is clear testimony of Gov Okowa’s purposeful leadership, and I congratulate him for affirming that Delta State is for PDP and PDP is for Delta.

“I hereby thank the people of Bomadi local government and Deltans at large for voting massively for the PDP, I assure them that the state under Oborevwori will witness developmental trajectory as he will consolidate on the democracy gains of his predecessor”.