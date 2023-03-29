Akinremi Bolaji makes cover of African Peace Magazine

Ambassdor Akinremi Bolaji has made the front page of the iconic African Peace Magazine UK, celebrating him as a Trailblazer in Economic Development.

Editor in Chief of African Peace Magazine Barr Noah Ajare said they are excited to share the inspiring achievements of Ambassador Akinremi Bolaji, the Director of Economic, Trade and Investment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Bolaji is a renowned expert with decades of experience in promoting economic development and trade relations between Nigeria and the rest of the world. His expertise and vision have helped Nigeria to attract billions of dollars in foreign investment and establish partnerships with some of the world’s leading economies.

Ambassador Bolaji has also been instrumental in advancing Nigeria’s economic interests on the global stage. He has represented the country in numerous international forums and negotiations, including the World Trade Organization and the United Nations. His outstanding leadership and negotiating skills have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and colleagues.

But Ambassador Bolaji’s achievements go beyond his professional accomplishments. He is also a dedicated public servant who is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of his fellow citizens. He has initiated and supported several social programs and projects that have helped to improve the living conditions of people across Nigeria.

Ambassador Bolaji is also passionate about promoting African integration and has played a key role in the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This landmark agreement will create the world’s largest free trade area, covering 55 countries with a combined population of over 1.2 billion people and a total GDP of $3 trillion

Ambassador Ahkinremi Bolaji has been nominated to receive the prestigious African Peace Awards in Nairobi Kenya on Thursday, November 16, 2023, and has graciously agreed to be one of the Key Note speakers at the International African Oil and Gas summit and exhibition scheduled to hold at the Intercontinental Hotel Luanda Angola on Friday, September 15, 2023.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to economic diplomacy, Ambassador Bolaji has received numerous awards and accolades. He would be honored and decorated with the prestigious African Peace Award for his role in promoting peace, security, and economic development in Africa.

We are proud to celebrate Ambassador Akinremi Bolaji, a true icon of economic diplomacy and a shining example of African excellence. Join us in congratulating him on his achievements and wishing him continued success in all his endeavors.