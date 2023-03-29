Akingbade hails Tinubu at 71

…says President-Elect is God’s gift to Nigeria

Otunba Yomi Akingbade, a member of All Progressive Congress APC in Ondo State, has described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect, as God’s gracious gift to Nigeria.

Akingbade, a Chicago-based Agriculturalist, made the statement on Thursday while congratulating Tinubu on his 71 birthday.

He said, longevity is a blessing from God and it is the prayer of every man to live long, adding that Tinubu attaining 71 is only by God’s mercy and grace.

The businessman cum politician said the emergence of Tinubu as President-Elect at this period was divine and God’s plan to use Tinubu for the good of Nigeria.

” I and on behalf of my family say congratulations and Happy Birthday to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. May Allah grant you long life, and good health, Isha Allah,”

He expressed hope that Tinubu and Shettima incoming government will be an instrument in God’s hand to restore Nigeria, redirect the country toward greatness and desired development.