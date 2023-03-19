Akingbade hails President-elect, urges farmers to tap into his agricultural policy 

An Agriculturalist, Otunba Yomi Akingbade has congratulated President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Kasim Shettima, Vice President-Elect, on their electoral victory and expressed hope that Nigeria populace and farmers would benefit bountifully from the agricultural policy to be initiated by the Tinubu’s government.

Akingbade, a chieftain of All Progresives Congress APC in Ondo State, stated this on Teusday, in a statement, while appreciating Nigerians for electing Tinubu as President and Shettima as Vice President respectively.

The businessman said the Tinubu and Shettima”s victory on February 25th Presidential election was divine, adding that Tinubu’s incoming government will bring prosperity and growth to the country.

He pointed that Tinubu’s agricultural policy will ensure food security and employments for the populace and particularly the youths.

Akingbade said, ” As a farmer and agriculturalist, I want to believe that the agricultural sector has not been given adequate or much attention by the Federal Government, and this is one area we want the President-Elect, Tinubu to focus on to exploit and harness the socio-economic potentials in the agric sector.”

He also called on farmers in the country, particularly the All Farmers Association of Nigeria AFAN to strongly collaborate and work with Tinubu to give proper attention to agric sector.