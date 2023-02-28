Akeredolu’s performance delivered Ondo State for Asiwaju – Adekanmbi

…Congratulates Tinubu and other winners in Ond





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former Commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism, Honourable Femi Adekanmbi, has hailed the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu for redefining governance in the State.

Adekanmbi lauded him for displaying huge sense of service to the good people of Ondo State, which was glaring in the way the good people of the state trooped out in large numbers to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other National Assembly candidates of the party.

“The last six years in Ondo State under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has witnessed tremendous development from road infrastructure, to industrialization, job creation, health, education, agriculture, increase in the state internal revenue generation, community development and many more projects spread across the state and he has consistently pay the salaries and pension of workers”

“He has done well. It is not suprising that the people of the state has reciprocated the good gesture of Akeredolu by voting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”, Adekanmbi said.

Adekanmbi in a statement, issued in Owo, Ondo State, commended the people of the state for their peaceful disposition during the presidential election and for voting for Asiwaju Tinubu and all our candidates.

” The people of Nigeria have decided that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should be their next President through the ballot. Therefore, let the will of the people prevail.

“Asiwaju Tinubu will hit the ground running the first day he is sworn in. He has a burning desire to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria, he has an unusual leadership style”

Adekanmbi added that all the political actors must eschew any action that can plunge the nation into a needless political crisis following the emergence of Tinubu as President.

“They should feel free to challenge the results of the election if they feel there were irregularities during the electoral process”