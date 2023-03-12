Akeredolu construct memorial park in honour of 41 persons murdered in Owo

—- We’re determined not to forget them

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that his administration would not forget the 41 persons murdered during the June 5 horrific attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa street, Owo, area of the state.

Akeredolu said this during an inspection visit to the construction of a Memorial Park in honour of the slain victims.

Speaking during the visit , the governor hinted that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who visited Owo to commiserate with the State and the people after the incident, will be invited to commission the project when completed.

He said that ”By the time we finish this Memorial Park, it will be a beauty to behold and it is going to measure up to any Memorial Park anywhere because the Architect, has taken his time to do so many good work here. It is for us to just wait and see it.

“Come rain, come sunshine, this project must be completed before the end of May. When this incident (attack) happened, our President-elect was here.

” I know that by the time we tell him we have this Memorial Park for him to come and commission it, I think it will be a joy to him. That will be just a week after his inauguration, I pray he will come so that he can see this Memorial Park.

“For us, we are determined not to forget the souls that have departed. They were 41 in number. And others that are still nursing the wounds, although they have gone back to their homes, they have been discharged, some of them are outpatients.

“As you know, we also have a lady whose two legs were amputated. The government has provided for her necessary prosthesis that she can use. I’m told that she has been able to use it.

” Her rehabilitation is moving on well and we are sure that she will still live a normal life. That is what I believe, she will live a normal life.

“So, for us, it is just a way of remembering those 41 souls that died.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Land and Housing, Raimi Aminu, said that “Government has decided to site at this location befitting Memorial Park in remembrance of those departed souls. It is going to be a befitting one, well drawn and which can compete with others throughout the world.

“Apart from that, government also has intension of siting so many things like museum and other things around this area. So, this is going to be a centre of attraction after completion and it will beautify the city, and at the same time, those people that lost their lives will be remembered for life.

Raimi said that “Anybody that passes here will know that something happens at so so date.