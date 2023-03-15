Akere mart inferno: Sanwo-Olu donates N100M to traders

…Lays foundation for new two-storey building

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, announced the donation of N100 million to traders whose goods were burnt in Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association, AMPADA, in Ajegunle area of the state.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, laid the foundation for a new two-story market building in Akere.

The governor, announced the donation when he led a delegation on Wednesday, on an the spot assessment to the site.

Sanwo-Olu, said the measure was part of efforts to help alleviate the plight of the victims who lost goods and cash in the fire.

Recall that inferno gutted Akere AMPADA, Apapa, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, destroying goods and properties worth millions of naira at Akere Auto Spare Part Market Kirikiri Road, Olodi, Apapa area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, had earlier last Wednesday, a week ago, visited the scene of the incident.

The governor, who met with the victims of the fire incident, conveyed his sympathy and pledged support for the traders in assuaging their loss.

It was learnt that a taxi driver died in the incident, which affected over 90 spare part shops.

Some unknown persons were said to have allegedly shot sporadically towards the market, killing one person and setting the market on fire.

The governor, in company of the council chairman, Mr. Fatai Ayoola, and the market leader, Mr. Izuchukwu Uba, inspected the razed market, while officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) cleared the site of charred materials to salvage unaffected goods.

A woman identified as the deceased’s wife, pleaded with the governor to ensure thorough investigation into the incident and made a request for the release of her husband’s body for Muslim burial.

Sanwo-Olu condoled with the deceased’s family and promised assistance toward the burial of the deceased.

He assured the traders that the state government would get to the bottom of the matter, just as he ordered that security be tightened around major markets to forestall similar attacks.

”I commiserate with the family of the taxi driver who was somewhere close to the market premises but lost his life in the incident.

”I am also here to share my sympathy with all shop owners who lost their means of livelihood in this fire incident. But we don’t want to pass judgment ahead of investigation.

”In strong terms, I am directing the Commissioner of Police to immediately launch a full investigation into the cause of this incident.

”Given the issues, we are hearing around, I am also directing the commissioner to tighten security around markets. All vulnerable markets must be protected.

”People must not jump to conclusions as to the motives behind it, because this is an incident that affects everyone around this neighbourhood in one form or the other.

”We have received the list of all shop owners affected and we will vet the list for compensation to help the victims back on their feet,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor said the state emergency response team would remain at the site until the area would be cleared of rubles.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the state government will collaborate and work with the local council authorities to rebuild the market and return the traders back.

”We will help to rebuild the market within a short term and we will personally ensure safety measures are put in place.

”Our visit is to further reassure all residents of the state that, as long as we are in government, we will continue to promote peaceful coexistence among all communities.

“I am here to demonstrate that commitment and to personally support the rebuilding efforts,” he added.