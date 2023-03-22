Ajadi hits Kano, set to work with governor-elect Abba

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Ogun, has congratulated his Kano State counterpart, Yusuf Kabir Abba, who emerged as the governor-elect, in last Saturday’s election.

Ajadi did not just issue a statement, he led a powerful delegation to Kano to visit Abba and the Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Alhaja Shakirat Idris Arowolo, his running mate, Babatunde Oke, Campaign DG and National Southwest Secretary, Oladayo Kilamuwaye Badmus, Campaign Strategy, and Southwest National PRO, Bagbansoro Precious Ogun Central Senatorial Women Leader and Lawal Abdulaih, media aide, were part of the entourage.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Ajadi said it was to forge a more solid alliance within the NNPP.

The young politician noted that his team, Abba and Kwankwaso agreed to work together in order to build a New Kano and a New Nigeria that will benefit the masses.

Speaking further, Ajadi showered praises on Abba.

He stated that his victory was a manifestation of the people’s belief in his leadership capacity.

He added that Abba’s victory was a lesson for all that everyone matters in politics.

Ajadi said: “To defeat the ruling party is not child’s play, Abba and NNPP have shown that this is possible. The people believe in his ability to lead and it was clear to all that the election was the decision of the people of Kano.”