A’Ibom NLC tasks INEC on transparent, credible guber, Assembly polls

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Akwa Ibom State Council has charged the Independent National Electoral Commissíon, INEC, in the state to ensure it conducted transparent and credible gubernatorial and State House of Assembly polls on Saturday.

The State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Sunny James gave the charge during stakeholders interaction at the signing of a peace pact

organised Tuesday by the State Commissioner of Police Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, for gubernatorial candidates and State chairmen of political parties.

Comrade James noted that the electoral body disappointed Nigerian youths and workers by conducting 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections, that lacked credibility and transparency.

He stressed that the councill looks up to INEC to conduct the Saturday elections to meet the expectation of Akwa Ibom electorates and citizens.

His words: “If you check your records you will see that first time voters participatted in 2023 election more than ever in the history of Nigeria elections, and the electoral body, INEC disappointed Nigerian youths, and workers by the outcome of the elections.

“We consider that election not fair enough, not transparent enough and not credible enough. And that’s why we came here this afternoon to encourage INEC in Akwa Ibom State on the need for us to achieve a peace accord we are talking about.

“We (workers) are looking up to you to conduct an election where all these candidates seated here will be able to embrace each other at the end. The onus lies on INEC to give us transparent elections”

The NLC chair who noted that Akwa Ibom workers are prepared and would come out in their numbers to cast their ballot, reiterated his appeal to the leadership of INEC in the state not to disappoint them.

He noted that they expect INEC to announce and past the results of Saturday polls on the notice board of every unit as enshrined in the Law, stressing “It is the only thing that will give make us believe in you sir (REC). Therefore I encourage you to give us credible and transparent election”