A’Ibom LP PCC refutes claim of YPP guber candidate’s endorsement

..warns against distractions in ‘Obidients’ camp

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Labour Party Presidential Council in Akwa Ibom State has refuted the claim by a group , OBI-DATTI movement that it has endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State coordinator of the PCC, Capt. Augustine Okon and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

The PCC warned that distractions within the camp of Obidients.

Recall that the OBI-DATTI Movement had in a statement signed by its convener Apostle Otoabasi Asuquo, and State Coordinator,

Mobilisation, Engr Otoabasi Ntiah, declared its

support for the YPP guber candidate, Senator Bassey Akpan because the party supported Peter Obi.

The statement made available to newsmen at the weekend reads in part, “We, the majority of leaders of the OBI-DATTI movement in Akwa Ibom state which is made up of over 100 Obidient support groups, met to evaluate the just concluded Presidential elections in Akwaibom state.

“We shared notes on the various factors that contributed to the manipulation of LP votes at the various local government area coalition centers and also deliberated on the way forward for Obi-Datti movement with regards to the March 11 Governorship election in Akwa Ibom state.

“The young progressive party YPP deserves all the support from the Obidient movement in Akwaibom state because they showed us so much love by standing with the Obidient Mobilizers to deliver our principal Mr Peter Obi in the 4,354 polling units in Akwaibom state”

But reacting the Labour Party PCC dissociated itself from the movement, stressing that it is aware that names of some of the members were maliciously used to deceive the general public.

The statement reads “The attention of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in Akwa Ibom State has been drawn to a press statement from a certain Group of Individuals who call themselves OBI-DATTI MOVEMENT and are using the name deceptively to confuse the public by creating the impression that the PCC has endorsed the candidate of another party.

“This is absolute falsehood. The PCC wishes to state categorically here that neither the State Coordinator Captain Augustin Okon nor the Management of the PCC is in solidarity with or even had a prior knowledge of the said press release

“The PCC hereby dissociates itself from this group of individuals forthwith. We are also aware of the fact that names of some of the PCC trusted Council members were maliciously used to deceive the General Public, creating an impression that they have endorsed the press release.

“The officers involved have been advised to act rightly in order to clear their names from this falsehood. We are now calling on all Obidient Citizens in Akwa Ibom State to remain focused and resolute and come out in large numbers to vote for Labour Party in the next election.

” We want to use this medium to also confirm that Labour Party has a gubernatorial candidate for Saturday’s election. His name is Uduakobong Peter Udoh.Vote for Uduakobong and all other candidates of LP in next Saturday’s election.

“It is very important that Akwa Ibom State be added to the list of Obidient States. A vote for Labour Party on Sat 11th of March 2023 is a vote that strengthens the hand of His Excellency Mr. Peter Gregory Obi.

“Let there be no distractions within the camp of Obidients. H.E. Peter Obi of Labour Party shall, by the grace of God be declared the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria this year.”