A’Ibom guber: Obidients pledge support for YPP candidate

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE ‘Obidients’ in Akwa Ibom State have pledged to support and vote for the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP in the state Senator Bassey Akpan during the March 11, polls.

The ‘Obidients’ on the platform of OBI-DATTI movement said they decided to support the candidate of the political party that supported their principal at the presidential election.

The movement in a statement signed by its convener Apostle Otoabasi Asuquo, Convener, and State Coordinator, Mobilisation, Engr Otoabasi Ntiah, regretted the factors that led to manipulation of results of February 25th presidential poll.

The statement made available to newsmen Saturday reads: “We, the majority of leaders of the OBIDATTI movement in Akwa Ibom state which is made up of over 100 Obidient support groups, met to evaluate the just concluded Presidential elections in Akwaibom state.

“We shared notes on the various factors that contributed to the manipulation of LP votes at the various local government area coalition centers and also deliberated on the way forward for Obi-Datti movement with regards to the March 11 Governorship election in Akwa Ibom state.

“As you are aware, the Obi Datti movement goes beyond party lines. We are a group of like minds who desire a better Nigeria. We are so passionate for good governance in our state and Local communities.

“Our great performance at the recent Presidential election has now made the Obi-Datti movement a strong political force in Akwaibom state with a massive structure to mobilize over 300,000 votes for our preffered Governorship Candidate.

“The young progressive party YPP deserves all the support from the Obidient movement in Akwaibom state because they showed us so much love by standing with the Obidient Mobilizers to deliver our principal Mr Peter Obi in the 4,354 polling units in Akwaibom state.

“Today we have come to inform the press and all Akwaibom people that we, from the Obidient movement have finally found the best Candidate suitable for the position of Governor in Akwaibom State.

“We have finally seen a man that is competent to deliver good governance and dividends of democracy to the people of Akwaibom State.

That man is the YPP Governorship Candidate Senator Bassey Akpan.

“The OBIDatti movement in Akwaibom state has found a leader with great capacity to tackle Akwaibom problems, take Akwa ibom Youths out of poverty and provide solutions in our health and education sector”