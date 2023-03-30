A’Ibom governor-elect, lawmakers-elects receive Certificate of Return

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State Pastor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and 25 State Lawmakers-elect have received their Certificate of Return.

National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commissíon, (INEC), Supervising Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu made the the presentation on Thursday at the commission’s State Headquarters, along Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

Twenty- three (23) state Lawmakers-elect were elected on the platform of the PDP, while the remaining two State Lawmakers-elect were elected on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Recall that the Etim Ekpo/Ika state constituency was declared Inconclusive by the INEC.

In his remarks shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return, the governor-elect Pastor Umo Eno, again dedicated his election and victory to God Almighty.

Eno who was accompanied to the event by his wife expressed gratitude to his Political Godfather, governor Udom Emmanuel, the party stakeholders, and Akwa Ibom people

for their prayer, support, faith and trust in his capacity to lead this State.

Eno added: “Let me again use this opportunity to invite my brothers who, also, aspired and contested for the same position that it has pleased God to entrust me with today, to join me in this great journey of deepening the continued peace and progress of our dear State.

” As I said in my acceptance ppeech, we all ran a good race, but in any contest, a winner must emerge and it has pleased God to make me the winner. I am committed to remaining magnanimous in victory and be a Governor for all Akwaibomites irrespective of their political affiliations.

” Permit me to thank the other contestants who ran with me, and who have since visited to congratulate me and promised to work with me in furtherance of our developmental agenda as enshrined in our A.R.I.S.E. Agenda.

“Let me again reemphasize the need for us to eschew hatred based on our political differences. There is too much polarization along political lines in this State. We must not allow politics to poison the well of our unity.

“We must continue to celebrate and deepen our bonds and cords of brotherhood, our deeply rooted homogenous beliefs, shared values and ethos and shy away from hatred, anger, animosity and animus towards one another based purely on political differences.

“Political campaigns are over; it’s time to heal the land and further move the needle of development of our State collectively, in one accord and with unbroken spirit of kindreship. That is the spirit I will bring to administration of this State, so help me God”