A’Ibom CJ  pardons 80-year-old man, 11 other prison inmates

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, has pardoned 12 inmates in Ikot Abasi and Eket prisons, including 80-year-old man, identified as Ime Udoh, Eket prison.

Three of the inmates freed were from Ikot Abasi prison and nine others from Eket prison, who were awaiting trial inmates.

Justice Obot, who disclosed this, yesterday, after facility tour of the centres and attending to their case files, also donated drugs and toiletries worth thousands of naira to the two prisons to take care of welfare of inmates during her visit.

Among the pathetic cases of those freed was an 80-year-old man, Ime Udoh, in Eket prison, who could barely walk and his son, James Ime, who were charged for disobeying court order.

In Ikot Abasi prison, there was also a pathetic case of a young man, John Akpan, who was accused of stealing a bunch of plantain from his uncle’s plantation and had been in custody for over 12 months without trial.

Another was Goodnews Isaiah, who was charged for assault and had been in custody for over 12 months without trial, was given unconditional freedom by the chief judge, and urged him to be of good behaviour.

Similarly, Ime William also of Ikot Abasi prison was accused of conspiracy and had been in custody for over three years was discharged and acquitted.

The chief judge noted that some of the freed inmates had spent more years in prison than the penalty for the offence they were charged with, while some had been in prison for five years without being charged to court.

She urged the freed inmates to go and turn a new leaf, engage themselves in productive ventures and stay away from crimes as they might not be lucky to have another chance.

In his remarks earlier the Head of Ikot Abasi prison, Mr. Boniface Momoh, thanked the chief judge for the facility tour to ascertain the condition of the prison and welfare of inmates, despite her tight schedule.

He appreciated the chief judge on behalf of the prison and the inmates for the donation of drugs and toiletries to the centre.