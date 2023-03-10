Ahiwe says Nwosu’s death a big loss

Nwosu

By Ephraim Oseji

Chief Okey Ahiwe, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commiserated with the family of Sir Friday Nwanozie Nwosu, who passed on Thursday at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness describing it as a “big loss to his family, Ngwa people, his associates, and the nation,”

Ahiwe said, “I am sad to learn of his departure. At a point, he was on the ascendancy in his contribution to national politics. He was known for his simplicity. He would say his mind”.

Nwosu, a lawyer, popularly known as FN, was a member of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee, NWC. Until his death, he was APC’s National Welfare Secretary.

APC on Thursday night confirmed his passing on its official Twitter handle, thus, “Words are not enough to describe the monumental loss brought by the passing of the Party’s National Welfare Secretary, Sir Friday Nwanozie Nwosu on the APC family. May his soul rest in peace”.

Nwosu was sick and his doctors discharged him on Wednesday, according to the family. He reportedly returned to the hospital on Thursday for a check and died.

FN Nwosu hailed from Mgboko Umuoria in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Nwosu contested the Abia governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2015 and again in APC before opting for Party administration.

In March 2022, he won the election to the Office of the National Welfare Secretary of APC which made him a member of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, with his turf covering welfare matters, protocols, and logistics of the party.

Nwosu was the highest-ranking member of the party in Abia State and one of its NWC members from the five States of the South East. “The APC Chairman looked up to him for resolutions of the issues, most of which preceded his joining APC in 2018”, a party source stated.

A legal practitioner of repute who won very high-profile cases in the superior courts in Nigeria, Nwosu’s dexterity in litigation and astute advocacy helped keep two State Governors in the office on a roll though the cases looked very helpless.

He was a Knight of the Catholic Order of St Mulumba and the Chief Solicitor of the Catholic Diocese of Aba.

Ahiwe urged the family to take consolation in the contributions that FN made and prayed for the repose of his soul.