Agriculture remains engine of growth to transform W/Africa- Aubee

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

In this interview, an agricultural expert and former Head of Agriculture Division at the ECOWAS Commission, Ernest Aubee, spoke extensively on how to ensure agriculture remains the engine of growth for transformation of West African countries, and other salient issues that affect food production, security and nutrition.

Excerpts:

What policies can help West Africa synergize to boost production?

The ECOWAS Agriculture Policy (ECOWAP) is a comprehensive policy that seeks to increase production and productivity in West Africa. It addresses the structural challenges of West African Agriculture such as inadequate financing, limited technology options, land and natural resources management, transhumance, climate change and the business environment. The policy came into existence in 2005 and was reviewed in 2015. The policy is linked to the Sustainable Development Goals and the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme. It is one of the best regional agriculture policies on the African continent.

Don’t you think past policies should be revisited by West African leaders that hamper food production?

The ECOWAS Commission does regular reviews of past and current policies at all levels of its Governance structure. There are statutory steering committees at the technical and ministerial levels that reviews policies and programmes with the objective of ensuring that the region attains food and nutrition security within a reasonable time period.

What can be done for technological breakthroughs for food production in West Africa?

The West Africa Agriculture Productivity Programme under the leadership of ECOWAS Commission and with the support of World Bank and CORAF implemented a massive technology development programme in 13 ECOWAS member States. The programme generated important technologies in all the Agriculture value chains and was also able to establish Centres of Excellences. For example Nigeria is the center of excellence in fisheries and aquaculture.

The WAAPP has now been replaced by the West African Resilience and Food Systems Project. This is over a billion dollar project with funding from the World Bank and other development partners. The project includes more stakeholders than the previous one.

Do you think there is impact on the effort of Agriculture based donor agencies in West Africa?

Donor based agencies in West Africa have contributed immensely to the transformation of West African Agriculture. There contributions have been in terms of financial, technical and policy support. The support of donors is highly appreciated. The likes of EU, AfDB, USAID, USDA, FAO, UN agencies and others. The African Union has also provided leadership and guidance in ensuring that Agriculture plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the worthy goals are achieved in Agenda 2063.

We must create a conducive environment for the African private sector to take their rightful place in the various agricultural value chains. Donor support must also be accompanied by sustainability strategies. Africa must start to think beyond aid.

How can Agric experts help in food production and exports in West Africa?

Agriculture experts have an important role to play in ensuring that we give the right policy and technical guidance and leadership to our countries. Agriculture is the engine of growth for the transformation of our continent. Governments should continuously engage Agriculture experts.

What is your advice to ECOWAS on addressing the food crisis in the region?

The ECOWAS Commission has done well in terms of policy and programme implementation. It needs more resources to address the food crisis in the region. The member states should implement the Malabo Declaration of 2014 with regards allocating 10 per cent of national budgets to the agricultural sector. The need for peace and security is a key requirement if we are to achieve food and nutrition security on the continent.