Agribusiness giant, ETG set to boost farmers’ productivity, profitability

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AN agribusiness giant, Export Trading Group, ETG, Thursday, disclosed going all out to boost Nigerian farmers’ productivity and profitability.

This was made known during a media briefing about its investment in the Nigerian agricultural sector with incentives and inputs that farmers in the country would access very soon as the modality and process are being put in place.

The Chief Executive Officer, ETG AGRT Inputs, Ashish Lakhotia, explained that farmers’ challenge of accessibility of farm inputs is solved in order for the farmers to have good seeds for high yields and profitability.

According to Lakhotia, ETG has been working with various governments in Sub- Saharan Africa to educate farmers on the policy formulations, private sector organizations to educate farmers on the best agricultural practices, and working with extension officers on best agricultural practices.

He further stated that ETG has a large team of agronomists working with the group, which 70 lead agronomists and several junior agronomists who work with farmers.

ETG was established in 1967, is one of the largest and fastest growing integrated agricultural conglomerates in sub-Saharan Africa, and growing integrated agricultural conglomerates present across in over 48 countries.

He said: “For agri inputs, but more importantly, to create a sense of urgency to go for the best practices so that the yield goes up significantly.

“We believe that Nigeria is the largest importer and distributor of agri inputs in Sub-Saharan Africa and we want to continue on that track to work together.

“One of the challenges that farmers face is accessibility to farm inputs, and for us, the important thing is to go to the last point so that the accessibility problem is solved.

“We are looking for an enabling environment and to create an affordable input programme, which farmers really see beneficial to them, these are some of the things that we do together for building a sustainable agriculture in Sub Saharan Africa.”

Alluding to the fact that ETG coming into the Nigeria’s agricultural sector is to change the narrative with high level farm inputs, the Global Head of Agrochem and Seed Business, ETG, Dubai, Dr Iyad Takrouri, said, at ETG, we are partnering with the farmers to help them bring the best out of the produce in order so that they can take the maximum production.

“The farmer must succeed in order for us to succeed. So we are a commercial entity and we are here as an investor but we have to make sure that we are providing the best solutions for the farmers and that they are getting the best outcome for them because it’s a continuous business.

“They need to invest in herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and to use the best seed. So at ETG, we are providing the farmers with the best seed quality, the best and the latest insecticides, fungicides and other crop protection that are helping them to combat pests that are attacking the crop and also getting the highest deals and the best quality seeds on time.

“We are here to stay and we are committed to Nigeria, and we know that Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa and the highest populated country. So we are here to stay.

“We want to be here for hundreds of years as long as we can. So this is why we have to make sure that the farmers are succeeding and in order for us to prosper and to grow, we are here to provide the best solutions and we want the farmers to profit to succeed and to prosper because this is the future for us and for our industry and for the people in Nigeria and across the world.”

Also the Business Development Manager, ETG, Nigeria Fertilizer, Ogu Goodluck, adding that, “One of the key things I know is that as a Nigerian, the best you can do for the economy apart from the fact that your are doing business is to ensure that we have a sustainable, investment of people coming into the country and that will bring what would address the various challenges we are facing in the country.”

Meanwhile, Executive Director, Institute of Agricultural Research, Zaria, Prof Mohammad Ishayiku, represented by Dr Muyideen Oyekunle who also is the principal Investigator of ETG, said, “The institute will work with them (ETG), and we will facilitate the process of registering seeds so farmers can benefit.”

Also, the Deputy President, Nigeria Agro Input Dealers Association, NAIDA, Adulrauf Lawal, said farmers and agro-dealers are part of the new deal brought by ETG.

However, Lawal said as time goes on the association will check the products ETG will bring to farmers on safety and others.