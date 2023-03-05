Agori, Ebufegha, Ekiyor, others drum support for Omo-Agege, Guanah 

Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of Saturday’s elections, Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Patani local government area, Delta State, Weekend, urged people of the area to vote for senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Mr Raymos Guanah.

The leaders who spoke during a solidarity march by APC members in the Local government area in preparation for the campaign that is to commence on Monday, include; Mr Anthony Adausi, Chief Ebufegha Akposeifa, Elder Joe Agori, Engr John Agori, Chief Lawrence Babodor, Hon Jackson Odoko among others.

Vice chairman of the party in the area, Chief Lawrence Babodor, said that the party was poised for victory. On his part, The Local Government Coordinator for Ovie Omo Agege, Dr John Agori thanked the people for voting for the APC in the last general elections.

He said; “Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a Senator, has taken development to all parts of Delta Central and that as Executive Governor, all parts of Delta State will be touched.”

The immediate past chairman of the APC in the Local Government Area, Elder Joe Ekiyor, said; “the PDP is a dying party and that Patani people should not waste their votes by voting for the PDP.

“With Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor of Delta State and Barr Raymos Guanah in the House of Assembly, Patani people will get their fair share of what they are entitled to”.

Mr Anthony Adausi who is the secretary of APC in the local government, said the sensitisation walk was meant to create awareness and also keep fit.

The APC House of Assembly Candidate in the Patani Constituency, Mr Raymos Guanah, told the people that Tam Obriki will get his mandate through the tribunal as it was a clear case of open robbery and urged the people not to be detered.

He said that “the BAND and EDGE agenda of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is to emancipate the people of Delta State from the shackles of underdevelopment that the PDP government has unleashed on the people of Delta State”.

Hon Jackson Odoko, Mrs Martha Ayabowei among others, who also spoke, spoke in the vein, urging the people to turn out enmasse to exercise their franchise.