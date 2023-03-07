Aggrieved members ‘ll realign with Makinde before Saturday’s election – Oyo PDP chieftain

…Confident gov will emerge for 2nd term

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State, Mogaji Wale Oladoja, has expressed confidence that aggrieved members of the party will realign to give their support to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, ahead of Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections.

He expressed the confidence, during an interview with Vanguard yesterday, on the efforts of the party chieftains to bring aggrieved members back to the PDP fold, ahead of the governorship election.

According to him, efforts were being intensified to ensure that the aggrieved members are back to the party to give their support.

He said it was normal for people to be aggrieved, but added that he would not rest until every party member is on the same page towards the election on Saturday.

Oladoja said: “The unity of the PDP in Oyo State is paramount to me, because I see it as a step towards unifying the state as a whole after for yours of Governor Makinde to continue another four years.

“I will not relent until every stakeholder, every aggrieved member is brought on board. They should know that the enemies are not within PDP.”

“So it is important for stakeholders in Oyo PDP to join hands and make sure the party in the state remains united.”

“The PDP in the state will remain united. We will focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is Governor Makinde’s priority.”

“We are working both day and night to bring aggrieved members together. So far, if there is a problem within one’s family, your friend can come and talk to your wife even without your knowledge.”

So later, you are going to sit down with your wife and settle the differences. So I will have meetings with the concerned stakeholders before Saturday election. Things will be modified and everything will be okay, I assure you,” he promised.

Speaking on the lessons that were learned at the presidential election, Oladajo said: “I think everybody has seen what has happened. So, Tinubu has emerged. There is no perfect election in the world.”

“Here, we can say, it’s seventy percent free and fair. The election is okay. We will continue to move forward. The country needs to move forward.”

“So, I am sure things will be better for the people in the country, that’s our prayer,” he emphasised.