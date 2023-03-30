Aggrieved land owners sue FCDA over poor compensation

Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Land owners of Abuja have sued the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) over poor compensation of farmlands taken from them.

The matter came before Justice Chinyere Nwachukwu of the Magistrate Court Kuje-Abuja on Wednesday.

Delivering her ruling, Justice Chinyere Nwachukwu, fixed May 10 for hearing and hearing notice of the 1st, 4th and 6th defendants due to the absence of some defendants in the case and the inability to serve court processes to the 2nd and 3rd defendants.

Addressing newsmen shortly, Suleiman Makama from the Jiwa Chiefdom, said the compensation of the FCDA over their farmland was low and that they wanted adequate compensation.

He said, “Why we are here is because some years back our farmland was taken by FCDA but the compensation was too bad so we want justice. Then secondly another developer, infact we share fence with the developer.

“When they came initially we chased them away then the next thing they went to High Court Zone 5, then the following month they now transferred it to Zuba High Court, which we were in that case for about two to three years then later they withdrew the case that we should settle out of court.

“This time around we feel justice should be done. Already they’ve fenced the land, so adequate justice should be made that is what we want.”