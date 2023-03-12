AGENDA SETTING: Youth engagement, other tasks for Tinubu, by Ajegbomogun, Ekiti Youth Movement founder

.

By Tunde Oso

Founder of Ekiti Youth movement and a renowned animal health consultant, Lanre Ajegbomogun, who’s also Convener of Presidential Support Group for Asiwaju Tinubu, PRESUGAT, urges the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to redeem his pledges to the youths during his nationwide campaign. Ajegbomogun also listed other tasks before him, in this interview. Excerpts:

Youths demands

While we congratulate President Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we, Nigerian youths are happy that one of his earliest acceptance speeches was that he has heard our voice and body language loud and clear. Great that he recognised that majority of the youths voted for some other candidates (unlike our group) because of the long years of neglect by successive governments, including, though to a little extent, by the outgoing Muhammadu Buhari administration, so, the President-in waiting needs to do much, much better than the present government, of which Nigerian youths believe he’s one of the architect. We are happy that the President elect seems to have practical programme in his campaign manifesto to provide for the development of Nigeria young men and women. When we went over the document it listed out concrete and bold steps to put the development and participation of youth at the centre of national development efforts. It is indicative of the readiness of his government to meet the needs and aspirations of the youth as well as seek a solution to their problems.

Pan Nigerian factor in Tinubu’s victory

History would never forget the elite of Northern region, who believes in one Nigeria, because the North has the population that can swing results of polls and retain power but same was allowed to rotate back to the south, I must commend them. That’s a true democracy otherwise there wouldn’t be a nation called Nigeria by now because we are fully prepared too. Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, especially too worked for Asiwaju’s victory. They deserve commendation.

Surmounting the odds

The road to this juncture in the transition process has been strewn with thorns. Nigerians are hungry and angry: there is no money in their pockets, due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) redesigning of the Naira policy, which compelled everyone to deposit their N200, N500 and N1000 currency denominations in banks for exchange with new notes. However, this swap is yet to occur. The general feeling of a CBN debacle has driven youths to violent protests, smashing banks and property of innocent victims. Fuel scarcity and its astronomical costs when made available and most epileptic electricity supply have pushed citizens under the bus. The pains are unbearable and constituted a denouncement of Buhari’s administration, which APC governors, party faithful, political watchers and even himself felt.

Tasks before Tinubu

The president-elect, therefore, has his job well cut out. Every new administration ignites optimism that things will soon get better, with the heavy loads of promises made during campaigns. Unfortunately, this has not always been the case since 1999. Tokenisms belies expectations. Nigeria needs huge change from the status quo. Corruption, mismanagement and lack of vision over the years have pushed 133 million Nigerians into multi-dimensional poverty, according to report released late last year by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Pulling them out of this is a big task for the man widely known as the Jagaban.

Promises to restore security, rescue the economy from the cliff, fight corruption and fix the totally broken educational system were made during electioneering by him, we have implicit confidence that he will deliver.

Starting Point

The starting point of the revival is in getting the right team; a cabinet of round pegs in round holes. Thankfully, he has a great record in Lagos and ever since he left government too. In the case of the incumbent, President Buhari, a cabal sprung up that pulled all the strings, forcing the First Lady, Aisha Buhari to reveal then that “The president does not know 45 out of 50, for example, of the people he appointed” – in 2016. The president-elect must critically consider the track-record of appointees and national interest should triumph over selfish or primordial tendencies.

Insecurity

Insecurity remains the biggest nightmare across the country, by non-state actors, who are seemingly uncontainable. The South-East has become a killing field since the separatist agitation for the realisation of the independent state of Biafra. Recurrent kidnappings of farmers in the North-Central, North-East and North-West have driven them out of their farmland, sparking a national food crisis/inflation. As of April 2022, 1.8 million people were still in Internally Displaced Persons camps in Maiduguri, arising from Boko Haram’s soulless killings. Thousands sent home from disbanded IDP enclaves are in deeper destitution, finding it difficult to meet their basic needs of shelter and food. Foreign investors have been scared away as a result, with telling consequences on the economy. He would have to execute the template he espoused in his manifesto

Comatose economy

A N11.34 trillion deficit is inbuilt in the 2023 national budget because of stolen oil revenues or those that remain unrecovered by appropriate agencies. Only recently, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), said the controversial fuel subsidy has reached N400 billion per month. The Naira redesign policy currently has created scarcity of the national currency, leading to serious business disruptions, especially within the SMEs space, with the informal sector and the rural economy almost wiped out. Many innocent Nigerians, say their businesses, through which they eke a living have collapsed. Asiwaju Tinubu criticised the policy during his campaign, complaining that it could negatively affect the outcome of the poll. Thankfully, he surmounted the twin fuel scarcity and crushing naira scarcity.

There’s therefore, a huge expectation from the President-elect on the economy, which we his supporters know he’s capable of tackling within his first 100 days in office.