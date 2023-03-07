Agege’s choice of Osanebi- evidence of good plans for delta youths

The Youths for Youth Initiative (YFYI), has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate , Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has demonstrated his good plans for delta youths by picking a youth as his running mate.

According to the leader of the group , Comr. Mathias Osanebi who made this known to news men, revealed that the APC in delta state has shown uncommon commitment and dedication to better the lives of delta youths by the choice of Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi as its deputy governorship candidate.

“We as young people and youths of delta state can go home and relax, knowing that our interest is fully represented in the government of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agage.” Osanebi noted.

The group noted that talk is cheap, while action speaks louder. “By the singular act of picking a youthful youth as his running mate, proves that the Ovie Omo-Agege government has good plans for deltans and her youths”.

“We also have a very pragmatic youth who has been in the business of empowering youths before now, as the deputy. To us in the YFYI, we are so happy and confident in this team because the interest of the youths will not only be protected, but will be promoted”. Osanebi said .

The group therefore called on youths and young people in delta state who are of age to come out in their numbers to vote in Ovie Omo-Agege and Friday Osanebi.

“A vote for Ovie Omo-Agege is a way of reciprocating the honour done us by Omo-Agege and it’s wisdom to vote for him and position ourselves as youths to further benefit from the government through our eye – the deputy governor”. He added