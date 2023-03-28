Again, no Olympics for Nigeria as Eagles fall 2-0 to Guinea

Nigeria have failed to qualify for the 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 2-0 to Guinea on Tuesday.

Their absence at the continental competition automatically rules them out of the 2024 Olympics to be hosted in Paris.

The team led Coach Salisu Yusuf were held to a 0-0 draw by their fellow West Africans in the first leg last week Wednesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Nigeria will now miss the football tournament of the Olympics for the second consecutive time after failing to qualify for the last edition in Tokyo.