Again, gunmen attack checkpoint, shoot 2 policemen dead in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

No fewer than two policemen were shot dead on Sunday when unknown gunmen attacked police checkpoint in Enugu.

The incident occurred at a police checkpoint near the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC.

Details of the attack were still sketchy as at press time but our source said the policemen on stop and search were taken unaware.

A viral video making the rounds shows two policemen in uniform lying in pools of blood. One lay on the ground while the other lay inside the gutter.

Effort made to reach the spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe to react to the incident was abortive as he refused to take his calls.