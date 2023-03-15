Again, Greg Ibe wins at Supreme Court

By Steve Oko

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibe, Wednesday, got another Supreme Court victory following the striking out of an appeal against his candidacy by one of the party’s governorship aspirants, Gen. Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma (retd.)

This is coming barely one week after the apex court also struck out the suit against his emergence by another aspirant, Sir Chikwe Udensi.

Professor Ibe’s emergence as the APGA governorship flag bearer has been greeted with legal fireworks but with the trashing of the last suit against him today, his candidacy is now without any further encumbrances ahead of the Saturday governorship poll.

Director Media and Publicity of Greg Ibe Campaign Council, Rev. Sleek Ogwo who confirmed the development to our Correspondent in Abia, said it was a good sign that Ibe would sweep the polls on Saturday.