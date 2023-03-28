Again, fire guts five storey building in Balogun Mart in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck again in the early hours on Tuesday, when raging fire gutted a section of a five storey building in popular Balogun Market, Lagos Island, destroying properties worth millions of naira in the process.

As of press time the cause of the inferno could not be ascertained. Also, there was no causality recorded.

There is panic presently around the area as balls of fire billowed and smokes enveloped the skyline.

According to an eyewitness, the inferno started from 32 Balogun plaza at about 8am, where ladies shoes dealers are occupying.

Meanwhile, the state emergency responders, including Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nigeria Police and a couple of other security agencies have arrived and cordoned off the area for effective rescue operation.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, when contacted said the situation had been brought under control as at 10.30 am.

According to Adeseye,”The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire outbreak at the famous Balogun Market which involved the topmost floor of a five storey building.

“The Fire is however under control as mitigation are on to limits it spread.”