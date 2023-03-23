Africa blessed to have you, Gbajabiamila tells Elumelu at 60

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday rejoiced with business mogul, Tony Elumelu, on his 60th birthday.

He said Elumelu, founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation and chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp, was worthy of being celebrated due to his humanitarian services to Nigeria and Africa.

Describing Elumelu as a longstanding friend, Gbajabiamila recalled how the business tycoon started from a humble beginning and grew in leaps and bounds over the years.

He said Nigeria needed the likes of Elumelu, who dedicated himself to philanthropic activities and changed the lives of many.

At 60, Gbajabiamila said, Elumelu must be satisfied with his achievements: “Tony Elumelu is one Nigerian that we all should celebrate. He has used his God-given resources to change the narrative in the lives of many of our compatriots.

”He has been an employer of labour who puts smiles on the faces of an uncountable number of people.

“In fact, the entire African continent is blessed to have Tony. We have seen how he transcends Nigerian borders with his activities and positively affects the lives of other Africans.”

“Despite what Tony has achieved, he remains humble, which is quite commendable. Nigerians should emulate Tony not just in his way of life but also in his service to humanity,” Gbajabiamila said.

The speaker wished Elumelu many fruitful years in good health.