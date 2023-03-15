Afenifere to Tinubu: Prioritise security, economy, unemployment, others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has asked the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to prioritise security, economy, unemployment and other urgent matters that will restore peace and tranquillity across the country, on the assumption of office on 29th May 2023.

Fasoranti lamented that “Nigeria has never known this level of insecurity before.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Elderstatesman’s Administrative Secretary, Chief Oladiran Adesua, and made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

Fasoranti advised Tinubu ” to focus on

two key areas immediately upon his assumption of office as President. These key areas, Security and the Economy.

” The security situation in the country has worsened over the last few years with Nigerians unable to travel freely on our roads and even railways, they equally feel unsafe in their homes and farms; Nigeria has never known this level of insecurity before.

“Equally important is the issue of our economy which I believe requires urgent attention. We must immediately stem the worsening rate of unemployment in the land to curb the rising youth restiveness in different parts of the country.

Speaking on the February 25 elections, Fasoranti said “l join these impartial observers to give a pass mark to the elections in every regard.

“I want to observe with great concern the unwholesome utterances of certain individuals who believe that their candidate(s) ought to have been declared winner(s) of the presidential election.

“Some of these individuals have even gone to the extent of threatening the continued corporate existence of our dear nation if their preferred candidate is not declared winner of the election.

” I want to place it on record that Afenifere is not on the side of these persons, and we unequivocally condemn this conduct.

” I want to repeat our oft-stated position that Afenifere is committed to the unity of Nigeria as a truly federal political entity.

“l will however wish to plead with those candidates who lost in the election to consider their various campaign promises of a better Nigeria and call their supporters to order while they pursue their grievances through legitimate legal channels as provided for in the electoral law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

” This is without prejudice to the olive branch being waved by the acclaimed winner of the election.

” I also call on the generality of Nigerians to remain calm and law abiding in any part of Nigeria that they may reside especially before and during the governorship and thirty-six Houses of Assembly elections of 18th March 2023.

The Yoruba leader also, appreciated the efforts of the South West governors and other state governors who rose up to the challenge with the introduction of Amotekun and other security initiatives to combat this menace.

Fasoranti while endorsing the reelection of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, listed his achievements to include, the Blue rail line, the Imota Rice Mill, the Red rail line, the Proposed 4th Mainland Bridge and the ongoing Atlantic City which was intended to checkmate the perennial sea incursion into Victoria Island.

Others according to him include numerous Housing projects in different parts of Lagos State, numerous Road projects across the state and numerous projects in health and educational institutions within the state.

” These projects when fully operational will employ over a million Nigerians (mostly youths) thereby substantially reducing unemployment in the country.

“I, therefore, wish to join my voice to those of other patriotic Lagosians that there is a need for continuity in the state by lending my support to the second term bid of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos State.

“In addition, I believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as APC President will benefit Lagos State more if the state has an APC Governor to compliment whatever the President has for Lagos State.

” l do this because Lagos (State) as the economic nerve centre of Nigeria and by extension of Yorubaland deserves the very best.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been through the mill and crucible of politics, business, and public administration; occupying various positions in government since 1999 and garnering requisite experience which he has displayed in the last four years to the admiration of all and sundry.

” l, therefore, call on the good people of Lagos State to come out en-masse on Saturday to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the APC, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Fasoranti also called for the calm and peaceful conduct of the March 18th governorship and House of Assembly elections across the states.