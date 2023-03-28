AFCONQ: ‘He feels more pressure’, Peseiro defends Osimhen

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has leaped to the defense of Victor Osimhen after the Napoli forward failed to register a goal in the two-legged encounter against Guinea-Bissau.

The Napoli hitman has been in terrific form this season for the Partonopei, scoring 25 goals in all competitions.

The 24-year-old, however, could not replicate such form in the two fixtures against the Djurtus.

The former Lille frontman missed some scoring chances in both legs of the tie with the woodwork and the goalkeeper denying him a goal.

Addressing the blanks drawn by Osimhen, Peseiro said that the forward feels more pressure while playing for the Super Eagles than his club.

“Victor is the best striker in Europe, but it happens (not to score a goal),” Peseiro said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“He fights for the team, but he feels more pressure in national team than in Napoli, that’s not good.”

Osimhen is currently the highest goal scorer in the qualifiers with five goals