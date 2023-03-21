AFCON Qualifier: Osimhen arrives Super Eagles camp ahead Guinea Bissau encounter

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has arrived at the team’s camp in Abuja ahead of Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Djurtus (Wild Dogs) of Guinea Bissau.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, in Abuja.

Eagles Media Officer, Babafemi Raji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a chat that Osimhen, who had a flight delay in Lagos, joined the team in Abuja after Tuesday’s evening training.

Raji said that the arrival of Osimhen brought the number of players in camp to 22, while Portugal-based defender Zaidu Sanusi was the only player still being expected and should be joining the team on Wednesday.

The Eagles have six points from their previous two matches, as they confront Guinea Bissau in a top-of-the-table fixture that will largely determine the swing of the pool.

They are favoured to qualify for the competition scheduled to hold in Cote d’Ivoire early next year.

Meanwhile, tickets for the encounter have been calibrated in price ranges of N2,000 and N10,000 for ordinary and VIP seats respectively.

Ademola Olajire, Communication Director, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said the tickets are available at the football secretariat at the Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Olajire said tickets are also available at the Old Parade Ground, NFF’s former office at Wuse Zone 7 and other designated places which details will be announced on broadcast stations nationwide.

Egyptian referee Mahmoud Elbana will be in the centre, with his compatriots Youssef Elbosaty, Sami Halhal and Ahmed El-Ghandour to function as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Prosper Harrison Addo from Ghana will be the match commissioner and his compatriot Kotey Alexander will be the referee assessor.