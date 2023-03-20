AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Ihenacho, Iwobi, Aribo, 7 others arrive Super Eagles camp

By Efosa Taiwo

The Super Eagles training camp in Abuja is bubbling as 10 players have hit camp ahead of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Guinea Bissau.

England-based Kelechi Ihenacho, Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo and Semi Ajayi were among the early arrivals in camp and were later joined by Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and Hoffenheim’s Kevin Akpoguma.

Joining in on Monday morning were the likes of Francis Uzoho, Daniel Bameyi, Kingsley Aniagboso and Wilfred Ndidi. Update: Bameyi is here. 10 players in camp. Akpoguma, Aribo, Iheanacho, Lookman, Iwobi, Ajayi, Aniagboso, Uzoho, Ndidi, Bameyi #NGAGNB #AFCON2023Q #SoarSuperEagles

Nigeria will take on Guinea-Bissau in a doubleheader on Friday, March 24, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja before travelling to the Stadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Monday, 27 March.

The remaining 15 invited Super Eagles players are expected to land in camp on Monday, March 20.

Victory in both legs for the Super Eagles will see the three-time African champions on 12 points and that would have most probably sealed qualification.

There is, however, still a home game for the Super Eagles against fourth-placed Sao Tome and Principe on the final match-day of the campaign.

The team is expected to have their first training session ahead on Monday evening.