Aero Contractors introduces mobile device to enhance passengers facilitation

… adjusts flight schedules

By Lawani Mikairu

Aero contractors airline has introduced into its operation a new mobile device called Pro-Ranger to enhance passengers facilitation and minimize flight delays. This is just as the airline has adjusted some flight schedules to meet customers demand.

The airline Head of Commercial, Chika Ubendu and the Head, Ground Operations , Peter Omata jointly made the disclosure at a news conference yesterday in Lagos.

According to Peter Omata , Aero is the first airline to introduce the device into the domestic market. Its staff have been trained and are already using the 31 pieces of the device in all its routes network .

He said, ”In a bid to reposition Aero Contractors, we have thought it wise as one of the leading airlines in Nigeria to launch one of the product that would enhance our mode of operations . As you are all aware, one of the cardinal things in aviation is passenger facilitation, we acquired the mobile Pro-Ranger, it is a device that aids facilitation and it has other functionalities that makes the working process seamless and to make passengers enjoy their stay when travelling with aero contractors.”

He further said the device also allows the company to capture passenger data from the checking point, at the boarding gate and any part of the airport . And this enhances security and passengers profiling.

”As you all know manifest is a key part of aviation, one of those things required, the total number of passengers onboard must tally with what we have on the document checked in”.

”It makes it faster and by doing that you are making facilitation seamless for the travelling public. We have started using the product, we have commenced the usage, it is user-friendly and we would look at other products that would enhanced the success of aero contractors”, Omata said.

Meanwhile, the Head Commercial, Aero Contractors, Chika Ubendu said at the news conference that the airline has also launched its new flight schedule in line with passengers demands and comfort.

Ubendu said : ”We listened to the customers who said they prefer morning flights so we had to tweak our schedule to suit that. For example, our Asaba flights have been moved to morning, from 4pm to 9am.

” We may not necessarily have more frequencies, more destinations but what we want to achieve is that, whatever we have is what customers would be comfortable with, our interest is the customers interest”.

”At Aero contractors, passenger comfort is priority to us and what we have done is to look at the schedule we are running vis-a-vis the demands of the passengers so we try to tweak our schedule a bit so that passengers would be more comfortable flying us”.

On the new Pro- Ranger device, she said that the previous boarding time of 30 minutes has be reduced to 15 minutes.

Vanguard check reveals that Aero Contractors currently operate Lagos, Abuja, Calabar, Benin, Asaba, Yola, Kano and Sokoto routes.