Advans MFB expands operation, opens new branch

From left — DCEO, Elvis Oheneba; BM Trade Fair, Semiu Lawal; MD/CEO, Gaetan Dubuchy; Head of Marketing and Communications, Kayode Abraham and Area Manager, Paul Uzoho.

By Cynthia Alo

In a bid to provide financial services to the local communities, attract new clients and support Nigeria’s economic growth, Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank has opened a new branch at the International Trade Fair in Lagos.

The bank, which also used the occasion to celebrate its 10th year in operation, promised to continue to do what it can to support the financial inclusion drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Gaetan Debuchy, noted that the Trade Fair branch is strategically located to bring exceptional banking experiences closer to the bank’s customers so they can always stay ahead of their financial goals.

He said: “It promises to offer customers the latest in banking technology through alternative channels offered by Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank.

“With a range of financial products and services on offer, including savings accounts, loans, and insurance, the bank aims to provide tailored solutions to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers”.