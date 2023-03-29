Adopt Ogbemudia’s water transport policy, Odeli advises Oborevwori

Chairman of Tisun Management Council in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. David Odeli, has advised Delta State Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to, adopt the ideals of former Governor of Defunct Bendel State, Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia’s water transport policy.

Odeli gave the advice, Wednesday in a statement, immediately after the Delta State Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, received his Certificate-of-Return, CoR, from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, explained that if the incoming administration of Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, adopts the late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia’s water transport policy, “it would enhance transport system in the coastal communities and ultimately grow the socio-economic base of riverine dwellers.”

He expressed optimism that the governance of Rt. Hon. Oborevwori when inaugurated on May 29, will usher in, “a new beginning in terms of infrastructural and human capital developments as well as economic upliftment of all Deltans, irrespective of those who gave him their votes and those who did not”, Odeli, whose community is oil and gas – rich, posited: “The victory is not only yours, it is for all Deltans who have faith in you. This uncommon victory, should bring about proper youth inclusiveness in governance and policy making in Delta State.”

“The brass task, starts now Your Excellency. The consideration of selecting capable hands in the executive to drive needed policies for growth and development, should be rigorous and based on absolute merit. Delta State has formidable reserve of human capital that can further our collective prosperity. No one can fail to acknowledge the achievements of the past administration, but we must start now to build on it through the prospect of economic leadership.”