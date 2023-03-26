Adetoun Onajobi: A dedicated human rights activist on a mission for social justice in Nigeria



By Alaka Olanrewaju





Activism in Nigeria has a rich history, with individuals and groups fighting for social justice, democracy, and human rights. One notable aspect of this activism is the prominent role played by women. Nigerian women have been at the forefront of many struggles, advocating for gender equality, women’s rights, and social justice for all.

Adetoun Onajobi is a name that has become synonymous with social justice in Nigeria. As a dedicated human rights activist, Adetoun has been on a mission to advance social justice and advocate for a more equitable society for all Nigerians. Her unwavering commitment to these causes’ stems from the firsthand experiences of injustice she witnessed while growing up in her community.

As the founder of D’MATRIARCH, a non-profit organization, Adetoun works tirelessly to promote human rights, fight social injustices, and lobby government decisions that affect the marginalized. She is an expert in human rights advocacy, and her passion for promoting social change has led her to work with other organizations to raise awareness about human rights abuses in Nigeria. Adetoun has received numerous accolades for her work and is regarded as a respected voice in the human rights community in Nigeria.

Adetoun is also the CEO of Babyology Wellness and Nutrition Clinic, where she is responsible for nutrition consulting, professional children therapy, and children’s food management. She is the founder and CEO of Feed A Child Community Initiative, where she advocates for children’s empowerment, subsidized nutritional supplements and food, and free medical empowerment. Adetoun is experienced in conflict management, negotiation, and mediation, making her an excellent leader for people management and quality decision-making.

Adetoun’s achievements are remarkable. She has founded the Feed a Child Community Initiative, a non-governmental organization that advocates for the rights of less privileged children, young underaged mothers, victims of rape, abandoned children, malnourished kids, feeding and mentorship of young adults, social and educational empowerment, public interest litigation amongst several others. She has also successfully lobbied the government to implement policies aimed at alleviating the social challenges of young students’ transportation to and from work, students’ safety in schools, sustainability of medical care to locals, review of stipends and work tools for hospitals, among others.

In addition, Adetoun has conducted educational talk shows at Methodist Girls College, which aimed at empowering young girls and educating them on their rights. She has engaged in public advocacy seeking accountability in respect of the demise of Master Sylvester Oromoni, which brought attention to the issue of police brutality. She has also engaged in public advocacy and rallies during the EndSars protest, which aimed at ending police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria. Adetoun has conducted social empowerment for the needy and less privileged at Opebi-Ikeja Slums, providing them with essential items such as food, clothes, and hygiene products. She has also conducted social empowerment and distribution of business tools for SMEs at Ikorodu, aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

Adetoun’s vision for Nigeria is one where every individual is valued and respected, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation. She believes that transparency and a commitment to serving the people is crucial in creating a fair and just society. Her ultimate goal is to hold public authorities accountable for their actions and ensure that they operate within the framework of the law.

In conclusion, Adetoun Onajobi is a passionate activist who has dedicated her life to advocating for the rights of marginalized groups in Nigeria. Her contributions have significantly impacted the lives of many, and her vision for Nigeria is one that we should all aspire to achieve. Let’s join her in the struggle for social justice, and together, let’s build a Nigeria that is equitable and just for all.