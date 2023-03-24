Adeleke’s reinstatement: Oyetola should bow to interest of Osun people now – Olajengbesi

…Asks Former Governor To Stop Distracting Adeleke With Litigations

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi has hailed the Appeal Court’s reinstatement of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected Governor of Osun State.

The lead counsel of Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, commended the three-man panel led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu of the Court of Appeal in Abuja for standing for justice and fairness and for upholding the wishes and desire of the people of Osun State who voted massively for Senator Adeleke in the July 16, 2022.

Olajengbesi asked the former governor of Osun State and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the July 16, 2022 governorship election, Gboyega Oyetola to quit his failed attempts to overturn the mandate of the people through the courts.

The lawyer said Oyetola should stop distracting Senator Adeleke with spurious and indefensible court cases and allow him to concentrate on delivering good governance to the people of Osun State.

“Former Governor Gboyega Oyetola should stop his fruitless and laboriously wasteful efforts of trying to upturn the democratic will of the people of Osun State through illegal tribunals. Mr Oyetola should bow to the interest of the people of Osun State with the verdict of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday,” Olajengbesi stated.

“The idea that the courts should dictate the winner of an electoral process is anti-democratic. The people decided their governor in Senator Adeleke when they on July 16, 2022 voted massively for Senator Adeleke who won overwhelmingly in 17 of the 30 local government areas in the state.

“The Appeal Court justices have done well to throw out the cash-and-carry January 27, 2023 judgement secured by Oyetola at the Osun State Governorship Tribunal.

“In fact, the Court of Appeal also issued a fine of N500,000 in favour of Adeleke to show Oyetola the gravity of the miscarriage of justice the Tribunal did on January 27, 2023.

“Oyetola should stop distracting Senator Adeleke with spineless litigations that is characteristic of losers and allow the people’s governor to concentrate on delivering dividends of governance to the good people of Osun State which he (Oyetola) failed at delivering for four years.”

Barr Pelumi Olajengbesi

Lead Partner,

Law Corridor, Abuja